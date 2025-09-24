Today drones cause nearly 80% of battlefield losses, countermeasures needed – Zaluzhnyi

Drone Industry

Former commander-in-chief and ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi stressed the importance of finding a reliable tool to deter the enemy’s drones.

He writes about this in an opinion piece for ZN.ua, according to Censor.NET.

"To date, the use of strike UAVs accounts for almost 80% of losses among personnel and equipment. This shows that protective measures from the previous period, such as fortification, armour on combat vehicles and even individual body armour, have been undermined by the scale, lethality and precision of modern UAVs. All of this also calls into question combat training, where the development of human qualities cannot match the reaction speed and accuracy of AI-controlled robotic systems," the former commander said.

He said Russia is combining technological means with manpower, effectively throwing people at positions, a tactic it is trying to impose on Ukraine as well.

"We need a different approach, the search for a reliable instrument to deter the lethal force of new weapons," Zaluzhnyi added.

The former commander emphasised the need to seek ways to counter tactical-level UAVs in order to preserve the lives and health of service members carrying out tasks both on the front line and beyond it.

