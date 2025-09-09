Ukraine should have right to strike military bases in Russia - Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Ukraine should be granted the right to strike military bases in Russia from which attacks on civilians are carried out.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Johnson's speech at the Ukrainian Defense Innovation Forum, which is supported by the National Association of the Ukrainian Defense Industry.

Boris Johnson noted that Ukraine needs financial support to develop its own defense capabilities and said that the future of Ukraine is a matter of identity and choice, not territory.

Read more: EU proposes 40-kilometre buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia, - Politico

"President Trump himself has rightly emphasized that we must give the Ukrainians permission to use these weapons on the bases that are used to kill their civilians, even if these bases are located in Russia. Ukraine has chosen to go West, and we have to confirm that choice with our presence in Ukraine, with Western security guarantees, and make it clear that it is going to European and ultimately NATO institutions," Johnson said.

At the same time, Johnson acknowledged that a ceasefire could be a way out, even if it means freezing the conflict. According to him, this would not be a compromise on sovereignty.

"We need Ukraine's global allies to show at least one tenth of the courage that Ukrainians are showing. Then we will be able to end this war in the only possible way - with a free, sovereign and independent Ukraine," the politician summarized.