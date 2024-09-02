Ukrenergo CEO Kudrytskyi is dismissed from his post - Zhelezniak

On 2 September, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, was dismissed from his post.

"Well, one of the most adequate people in the energy sector, the head of UkrEnergo, was fired.First, the demand on the rate, then the Supervisory Board was bent. Then 4 for 2 and that's it. Kudrytskyi was fired. I would like to remind you that Ukrenergo is the only company that has built defence structures properly. And they stocked up on additional equipment for quick replacement in time. But these arseh***s will try to tell us that this is exactly what became a problem," the People`s Deputy said.

According to him, Halushchenko-Shurma-Myroniuk had long wanted to fire him (Kudrytskyi - Ed.).

"The real reason is an animal desire to control into all financial flows: UAH 100 billion annually, EUR 1.5 billion of credit lines," Zhelezniak said.

He claims that the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NERC - Ed.) has been seized.

"With the addition of UkrEnergo, the construction of the corruption pyramid can be considered complete. I congratulate our corrupt officials on this. BUT.... now you will see the reaction of international experts and the consequences of this decision. I think the payback will be quick and quite painful," Yaroslav Zhelezniak summed up.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 30 August that Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, should submit his resignation in the near future.

