Government is preparing to launch economical booking that can start working as early as October - Zheleznyak

The government is working on a mechanism to introduce economic booking from mobilisation. It is planned to be launched in October-November 2024.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the "Voice" party, Censor.NET reports.

"Now the Ministry of Economy has confirmed at the Committee that it is working on economic booking, where one of the criteria will be (but not exactly) the level of wages. Several models are currently being developed, but the final decision is awaiting the position of the top political leadership," he said.

According to him, the tentative date for the introduction of "economic booking" is October-November 2024.

Read more: New functions to be appeared in "Reserve+" application - Ministry of Defense

Zheleznyak explained that, according to conservative estimates, this would bring UAH 40 billion in additional revenues to the budget per year.

The MP clarified that in order to introduce economic booking, the Cabinet of Ministers is requesting to make specific changes to the tax legislation that will allow receiving monthly reports on payroll taxes paid.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the introduction of the "fight or work" principle.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that the idea of introducing economic booking is currently relevant, but the terms and conditions of its implementation are currently unknown.

Read more: About 930 thousand persons liable for military service are reserved from mobilization - Defense Ministry