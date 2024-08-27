We are introducing principle of "Fight or Work", which will bring labour market out of shadows - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the introduction of the "fight or work" principle would bring the labour market out of the shadows.

According to Censor.NET, the head of government said this during a panel discussion at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence".

According to him, there is a critical need to raise additional funds for the budget. Thus, it is proposed to increase domestic borrowing, increase income tax rates for banks, expand the base for the military tax and increase military tax rates for certain cases.

"We are introducing the 'Fight or Work' principle, which involves a number of measures that will bring the labour market out of the shadows. This is an important moment for increasing the number of jobs and raising average salaries in industries and filling the budget," he said.

