Massive attack on Ukraine: 15 regions are affected, there are dead and wounded. Energy infrastructure is damaged in number of regions - Shmyhal

15 regions have been affected by Russia's massive attack today.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles, "Kinzhals". There are wounded and dead.

"Russian terrorists have once again targeted energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of regions. "Ukrenergo is forced to apply emergency power outages to stabilise the system. The heads of the RMAs have been tasked to deploy the Points of Invincibility if necessary," the statement said.

"In order to stop the barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is necessary to destroy the places where Russian missiles are launched. To do this, Ukraine needs long-range weapons and the permission of our partners to use them to hit Russian targets. We are counting on the support of our allies and will definitely make Russia pay," Shmyhal concludes.

Earlier it was reported that emergency power cuts were introduced across Ukraine.

It was also noted that Russian troops had attacked energy facilities in the Lviv region.