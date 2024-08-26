Emergency power cuts are introduced across Ukraine

On the morning of 26 August 2024, emergency power outages were introduced in the Cherkasy region.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration Igor Taburets in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Cherkasy region. At the command of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages were introduced in the region on 26 August from 8:45 am. The measures taken are aimed at preserving the power system of Ukraine," the statement said.

Later, DTEK said that Ukrenergo had ordered emergency power cuts.

"Please note that during emergency outages, schedules that can be predicted in advance do not apply. Power engineers across the country are working 24/7 to bring electricity back to the homes of Ukrainians," the statement said.