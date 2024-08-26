Russian troops attack power facilities in Lviv region

The enemy attacked energy facilities in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Because of this, there were partial power outages in Lviv and the region. More details later," he said.

Later, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that due to the hits in the region, Lviv may experience water supply interruptions until the substations are switched to backup power.

"There may also be power outages. At the moment, we are not recording any hits in the city. Stay in the shelter until the power goes off," the head of the city informs.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the morning of 26 August, emergency power cuts were introduced throughout Ukraine.