About 930 thousand persons liable for military service are exempted from mobilization - Defense Ministry

The number of Ukrainians liable for military service has approached 1 million.

This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk during a roundtable discussion on "Legislative approaches to the exemption of employees of enterprises," Censor.NET reports with reference to Forbes Ukraine.

At the same time, he said, mobilization does not currently meet the needs of the army, as a mobilized person is not a fighter. He will become one in 3-6 months, Havryliuk believes.

In addition, the Deputy Defense Minister emphasized that the normal way to build state defense is when some fight and others work for defense.

Read more: "Iron landfill": Ministry of Defence has launched project for free testing of weapons

According to him, the economy should be put on a war footing, but today in Ukraine "only a few enterprises work in three shifts."

At the same time, Havryliuk noted, Russia is not reducing its presence in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the beginning of the year, the enemy group numbered 440 thousand people in the occupied territories, now it is about 600 thousand, and by the end of the year it is expected to increase to 800 thousand people.

See more: Embezzlement of UAH 12 million for purchase of dynamic protection for AFU tanks: organized group exposed in Kyiv. PHOTOS