"Iron landfill": Ministry of Defence has launched project for free testing of weapons

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, in cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have launched the "Iron landfill" project.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry.

Thus, Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment will be able to test their products free of charge at the design stage.

Manufacturers will be able to receive prompt feedback, optimise development and speed up the delivery of weapons and equipment to the frontline.

‘The main goal of the "Iron landfill" is to provide manufacturers with the opportunity to test their products in real conditions and evaluate their effectiveness with the help of military research institutes. This will allow us to focus on creating what the Armed Forces really need to be effective in combat,’ the Ministry of Defence said.

Deputy Minister of Defence Ivan Havryliuk said the project is an important stage in the development of the Ukrainian defence industry, as it allows arms and equipment manufacturers to significantly reduce the time required to test and bring their products to the standards required for real combat operations

The "Iron landfill" will provide arms manufacturers with professional expertise, support during testing, advice from military experts and help develop a testing methodology.

The project offers access to training grounds equipped with everything necessary for testing various types of military products.

