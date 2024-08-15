Ukraine’s first ground-based firefighting robot is authorized for operational service in Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and authorized for operational service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine an engineering ground-based robotic firefighting system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

"A robotic fire extinguishing system is a mobile tracked platform with special equipment for supplying water under pressure or special foam to extinguish the flames. Using the control panel, the operator directs the robot to the epicentre of the fire from a safe location. The flow of fluid supplied to the combustion source can be regulated remotely," the agency explained.

What are the characteristics of a firefighter robot?

The firefighting robot operates at a distance of up to 2 km from the operator in open areas and up to 400 m in rough terrain. The operator receives images from the hazardous area where the fire is being extinguished from an objective video camera mounted on the platform.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ground robotic system was initially developed for the needs of civilian emergency services, but the military became interested in the machine.

What is it for?

Such a robot is needed, for example, in areas with unexploded ordnance, in the vicinity of burning equipment with a risk of ammunition detonation, and in other potentially dangerous cases involving a risk to the life and health of military personnel.

At the request of the military, this robotic platform also received a reinforced chassis. The control range and battery life have also been increased.

Thanks to its tracked chassis, this firefighting robot can overcome difficult terrain, move burning debris, work in extreme temperatures and create a so-called "water wall" with its water cannon.