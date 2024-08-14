Over 30 UK robot-dogs used by AFU in Donbas, - Bild. PHOTOS

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bild.

According to the newspaper's sources, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have deployed BAD.2 robotic dogs from the British company Brit Alliance.

"These are compact, robust and manoeuvrable ground drones on four legs, which are guided by an operator. They help to get to places where an aerial drone cannot go. For example, inside buildings or Russian trenches. Robot dogs with a video camera scout the area, detect booby traps, and track the movements of the Russian Armed Forces. This significantly reduces the risk for Ukrainian intelligence officers," Bild writes.

The head of Brit Alliance, Kyle Thorburn, said that the use of robotic dogs not only increases the effectiveness of combat operations, but also strengthens the morale of the army

According to Bild, there are currently more than 30 such dogs at the front. Thanks to the anti-thermal camouflage from the German company Concamo, they are almost impossible to detect. Robops silently sneak across the battlefield at speeds of up to 15 km/h and operate within a 3.5 km radius for five hours. Their cost, depending on the modification, ranges from 4,000 to 8,000 euros.

The first to test the robots were the soldiers of the 28th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

