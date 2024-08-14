Embezzlement of UAH 12 million for purchase of dynamic protection for AFU tanks: organized group exposed in Kyiv. PHOTOS

The SSU and the NABU have collected evidence against the organisers of another scheme to misappropriate funds from Ukraine's defence budget. It is a case of embezzlement from the Ministry of Defence's state order for dynamic protection for tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU and NABU, Censor.NET reports.

Scheme of the transaction

As noted, an agreement was concluded with a machine-building company in Kyiv for the mass production of the relevant components.

However, the former head of the state-owned enterprise and its chief accountant decided to make an illegal "profit" through a state contract. To do this, they artificially inflated the cost of the ordered products, and the resulting "difference" was brought into the shadows through controlled commercial structures.

The transaction caused losses to the state budget of almost UAH 12 million.





SBU CI officers documented the criminal actions of state enterprise officials and participants in the scheme and blocked it in early 2023.

Since then, examinations and other procedural actions have been ongoing to obtain a solid evidence base to bring the defendants to justice.

Five members of an organised group were served a notice of suspicion

Based on the SBU and NABU materials, the former CEO of the state-owned enterprise, its accountant and one of the key participants in the scheme - the head of the commercial structure through which the offenders diverted budget funds into the shadow - were served suspicion notices.

Their criminal actions are classified under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 5 of Art. 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office);

ч. 3 Art. 209 (legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime);

ч. 2 of Article 366 (forgery in office).

The head of the commercial structure was detained in Kyiv. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

A former assistant to the head of a state-owned contractor and his accomplice, a person who provided his own details for cashing in the stolen money, were served with a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes.

The former head of a state-owned contractor and its chief accountant, who are hiding abroad, were also served with suspicion in absentia.

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.