Suspicion reported to 4 military personnel who incurred losses of almost UAH 9 million during procurement for AFU, - SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers in cooperation with the SSU and the State Border Guard Service exposed four servicemen in Cherkasy and Kyiv regions whose negligence in defence procurement caused losses to the state totalling almost UAH 9 million.

Scheme of fraud in Cherkasy region

In the first episode, it was established that the head of a unit in Cherkasy region purchased low-quality sleeping bags worth a total of UAH 6.6 million.

The company purchased 8.5 thousand bags that did not meet the Ministry of Defence's requirements for moisture and wind protection, temperature, breaking load, etc.

Three servicemen exposed in Kyiv region

In another episode, three servicemen of a military unit in Kyiv region concealed the fact of non-delivery of goods. In May 2022, one of the private entrepreneurs failed to deliver kitchen utensils and other household goods totalling UAH 2.3 million to the military unit under the contract.

The responsible servicemen ignored the non-delivery of the goods, and later, to hide their negligence, decided to forge a consignment note according to which the goods were allegedly transferred to another military unit.

What is the threat?

The SBI served a notice of suspicion to the unit commander of negligent attitude to service, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Three servicemen who wanted to conceal the non-delivery of goods were served a notice of suspicion of negligence in service, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law, as well as of forgery of an official document (Part 4 Article 425, Part 1 Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

Measures are being taken to compensate the state for the losses incurred.