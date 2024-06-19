ENG
Estonia is ready to discuss sending troops to Ukraine. This is not red line for us - Ambassador Kolk

Посол Естонії Кольк про відправлення військ країни до України

The government of Estonia is ready to discuss sending its troops to Ukraine, as this is not a red line for Tallinn.

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Anneli Kolk stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"For us, this is not a red line. We hope for a joint position of NATO or the European Union," she emphasized.

The ambassador noted that Estonian officials are discussing this issue, in particular at the level of the country's Ministry of Defense.

"And recently they said that nothing is impossible for us. And we were training Ukrainian instructors now on our land," Kolk added.

