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Part of Sumy is without power due to emergency shutdown at energy facility
On November 12, 2025, due to an emergency shutdown at one of the power facilities, part of the city of Sumy was temporarily left without electricity.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Sumyoblenergo JSC.
Energy workers are working
As noted, energy companies are currently doing everything possible to stabilize the situation.
"The reasons for the power outage on your personal account are reflected in the E-Svitlo electricity consumer account," the company added.
What preceded it?
According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions.
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