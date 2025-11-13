Russians kill three civilians in Kharkiv region with FPV drone, they travelled to collect pension and aid. VIDEO

Russian invaders attacked a group of people travelling on homemade motor blocks on their way to the village of Borova in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

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Details

On the morning of 13 November, a group travelling on three homemade motor blocks headed toward the village of Borova to collect pensions and humanitarian aid.

"Near the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district, a Russian FPV drone struck one of the motor blocks. Two women were killed at the scene. Another man died from his injuries on the way to hospital," the statement reads.

One person was injured.

Background

Earlier reports stated that Russian forces attacked civilians in Kharkiv region, killing three people.

Read more: Ruscists attacked civilians in Kharkiv region: three dead, several wounded