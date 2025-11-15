Five people were injured as result of Russian strike on Nikopol, one man is in serious condition. PHOTOS

Today, 15 November, Russian troops struck Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with an FPV drone, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Condition of the victims

"Five people were injured when an FPV drone struck Nikopol," the report said.

As noted:

A 60-year-old wounded man was hospitalised in serious condition.

Men aged 54, 48, 46 and a 55-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Damage caused by the attack

As a result of the enemy strike, a petrol station, a car and a moped were damaged in the city.

Also read: The enemy advanced in Pokrovsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState

Consequences of the strike







