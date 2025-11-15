Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are making territorial gains in four regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Zelenyi Hai (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region) and Petropavlivka (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Stepova Novoselivka in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP



Pokrovsk



Zlahoda



Zelenyi Hai



Petropavlivka

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