Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are making territorial gains in four regions of Ukraine.
This is reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Zelenyi Hai (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region) and Petropavlivka (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Defence Forces were destroying the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction. Over 190 Russian soldiers, 4 tanks and 8 armoured vehicles were eliminated in 24 hours.
- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Zaporizhzhia region as of 13 November.
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