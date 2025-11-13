Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 189 km² of territory in Ocheretyne direction. SRGs are being eliminated in Zaporizhzhia region – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Zaporizhzhia region as of 13 November.

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

According to Syrskyi, the Pokrovsk sector remains the primary axis of Russia’s offensive.

"In the city of Pokrovsk and its outskirts, Ukrainian defenders from mechanized units, Air Assault brigades, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces and other servicemembers of the Defense Forces are operating effectively," Syrskyi said.

Read more: Enemy does not control Pokrovsk and has not surrounded Ukrainian units, - Syrskyi

Liberation of occupied territory

Russian occupation forces continue to suffer heavy losses in manpower and equipment.

"Enemy assault groups and their concentrations are being detected and taken out. Our active operations also continue in the Ocheretyne sector, forcing the enemy to disperse its forces and preventing it from focusing its main efforts near Pokrovsk. A total of 189 sq km have been liberated so far, and 257.7 sq km cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs)," the Commander-in-Chief said.

Combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy continues attempts to wear down Ukrainian forces with heavy shelling and small assault groups. The Defense Forces are conducting blocking operations and comprehensive fire strikes against enemy positions near the settlements of Yablukove, Vesele and Solodke, Syrskyi said.

Ukrainian units are also carrying out search-and-strike missions to detect and eliminate Russian sabotage groups attempting to infiltrate deeper into defensive lines.

Over the past 24 hours in the operational zone of the South grouping of forces, the enemy lost 239 personnel killed and wounded and 43 pieces of military equipment.

Read more: Situation worsens significantly in Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions – Syrskyi

Strikes on Russian territory

According to him, Ukraine is increasing the number of strikes carried out with domestically produced weapons on targets inside Russia and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

Since the beginning of November, 33 Russian targets have been successfully hit at the strategic level (Deep Strike) and 41 at the operational level (Middle Strike).

Ukraine is also employing long-range domestic weapons systems, the Flamingo, Bars and Liutyi, for combined strike operations.

Read more: Enemy builds up forces to pressure Zaporizhzhia region, exploiting gaps in AFU’s defense – DeepState