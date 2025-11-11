Situation worsens significantly in Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions – Syrskyi

Photo: Головнокомандувач ЗСУ Олександр Сирський/ Фейсбук

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to operate under the principle of active defense. Despite a superior enemy, our units are repelling attacks on most fronts and carrying out search-and-strike actions in designated sectors, particularly in the Kupiansk and Siversk areas.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy is currently most active in the Pokrovsk direction. Roughly 40% of today’s engagements occurred there, and the enemy continues to take heavy losses on that axis.

The aggressor has also stepped up activity in Zaporizhzhia region. He is using weather conditions, dense fog, to infiltrate between our positions. The situation has markedly worsened in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, where, leveraging numerical superiority in manpower and equipment, the enemy pushed forward in hard fighting and captured three settlements. Troops of the ‘South’ Grouping of Forces are fighting grueling battles for Rivnopillia and Yablukove. Appropriate support measures are being taken. Combined fires have inflicted significant losses on the aggressor," the Commander-in-Chief said.

Read more: Enemy has not occupied Uspenivka. Defense Forces prevent enemy from gaining foothold in settlements in Huliaipole direction – Voloshyn

According to Syrskyi, every meter of Ukrainian land costs Russia hundreds of soldiers’ lives. In the "South" Grouping’s area of operations alone over the past three days, the occupiers have lost around 800 personnel and more than a hundred pieces of military equipment.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted increased effectiveness in the use of Ukraine’s long-range strike assets:

"Overall, we are boosting the effectiveness of our domestic long-range weapons — Neptune and Flamingo missiles, as well as rocket-powered drones. This is taking a serious toll on the enemy."

Read more: Enemy occupied Katerynivka and Novomykolaivka and advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAP