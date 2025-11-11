Enemy occupied Katerynivka and Novomykolaivka and advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Katerynivka (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Novomykolaivka (a village in the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region), and has also advanced near Oleksandro-Kalynove (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region), Promin (a village in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Solodke (a village in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region), Nove (a village in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region) and Yablukove (a village in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Serednie, Maiske, Kotlyne, and Krasnohirske, - DeepState. MAP



Katerynivka



Novomykolaivka



Oleksandro-Kalynove



Promin



Solodke



Nove



Yablukove

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had occupied Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia and advanced in three regions.

Read more: Defence forces repelled enemy near Shakhove. Occupiers advanced in three regions - DeepState. MAP