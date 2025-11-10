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Enemy has advanced near Serednie, Maiske, Kotlyne, and Krasnohirske, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers have advanced into two regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Serednie (a village in the Lyman urban community of Donetsk region), Maiske (a village in the Kostiantynivka urban community in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region), Kotlyne (a village in the Pokrovsk urban community in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and Krasnohirske (a village in the Huliaipole urban community in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had occupied Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region and advanced in three regions.
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