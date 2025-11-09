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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy has occupied Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region and advanced in three regions, - DeepState

Russian invaders have occupied Uspenivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy is also advancing in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Uspenivka (Zaporizhzhia region) and has also advanced near Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv region), Zlahoda (Dnipropetrovsk region), Solodke (Zaporizhzhia region) and Okhotnytske (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

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Photo: DeepState
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Photo: DeepState
maps
Photo: DeepState
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Photo: DeepState

Read more: Russians strike Orikhiv and Prymorske with KABs and FPV drone: two killed, three injured (updated)

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Zaporizka region (2092) Dnipropetrovska region (2319) Kharkivska region (1674) Synelnykivskyy district (441) Polohivskyy district (308) Kup’yanskyy district (515) Solodke (9) Uspenivka (9) Okhotnyche (6) Zlahoda (6) Stepova Novoselivka (7) DeepState (507)
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