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Enemy has occupied Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region and advanced in three regions, - DeepState
Russian invaders have occupied Uspenivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy is also advancing in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Uspenivka (Zaporizhzhia region) and has also advanced near Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv region), Zlahoda (Dnipropetrovsk region), Solodke (Zaporizhzhia region) and Okhotnytske (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
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