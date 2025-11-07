Russians strike Orikhiv and Prymorske with KABs and FPV drone: two killed, three injured
On November 7, Russian forces attacked the city of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs (KABs), killing one person and injuring several others.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Attack on Orikhiv
"The occupiers attacked the city with KABs. Sadly, a 60-year-old municipal worker was killed," the report said.
It is also reported that a married couple, a 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, were injured in the attack. They are receiving medical assistance.
Russian strike on Prymorske settlement
It is known that one person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk community.
Russian forces deliberately targeted civilians in the settlement of Prymorske with an FPV drone:
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A 46-year-old man was killed on the spot.
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Another man sustained injuries.
Background
- Earlier that night, Russian forces shelled Zaporizhzhia city. The strikes shattered windows in apartment buildings and a kindergarten.
- Over the past day, occupiers carried out 750 attacks on 17 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region.
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