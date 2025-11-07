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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russians strike Orikhiv and Prymorske with KABs and FPV drone: two killed, three injured

Shelling of Orikhiv

On November 7, Russian forces attacked the city of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs (KABs), killing one person and injuring several others.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Attack on Orikhiv

"The occupiers attacked the city with KABs. Sadly, a 60-year-old municipal worker was killed," the report said.

It is also reported that a married couple, a 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, were injured in the attack. They are receiving medical assistance.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery: man died

Russian strike on Prymorske settlement

It is known that one person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk community.

Russian forces deliberately targeted civilians in the settlement of Prymorske with an FPV drone:

  • A 46-year-old man was killed on the spot.

  • Another man sustained injuries.

Background

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shoot out (17308) Zaporizka region (2092) Polohivskyy district (308) Orikhiv (25)
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