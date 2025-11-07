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News Shelling of Kherson
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Ruscists shelled Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery: man died

Shelling of Kherson on November 7. Russians killed a man

Russian occupiers killed a man in one of the districts of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

At around 9:30 a.m., the invaders attacked the Dnipro district of the city.

According to data from the prosecutor's office, the fire was carried out with artillery.

"As a result of this hostile attack, a 53-year-old man suffered fatal injuries," the RMA said.

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Shelling of the Kherson region

On November 6, Russian occupiers struck civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region, resulting in 10 people being injured.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: four people wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17298) Kherson (1480) Khersonska region (2666) Khersonskyy district (569)
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