Ruscists shelled Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery: man died

Russian occupiers killed a man in one of the districts of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

At around 9:30 a.m., the invaders attacked the Dnipro district of the city.

According to data from the prosecutor's office, the fire was carried out with artillery.

"As a result of this hostile attack, a 53-year-old man suffered fatal injuries," the RMA said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the Kherson region

On November 6, Russian occupiers struck civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region, resulting in 10 people being injured.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: four people wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS