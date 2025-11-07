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In Zaporizhzhia region, houses, infrastructure facilities and vehicles damaged as result of shelling
Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 750 strikes on 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling of the region during the day
- Russian troops carried out nine air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Ternuvate, Kantserivka and Dobropillia.
- 498 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Novomykolaivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, and Nove.
- Five MLRS strikes hit Novoandriivka, Novomykolaivka, and Nove.
- 238 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Novomykolaivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Bilohiria, and Nove.
There were 35 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure and vehicles.
No civilians were injured.
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