Day in Zaporizhzhia: 16 settlements were hit by enemy strikes, man was wounded, and there was damage. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 14 October 2025, the occupiers struck 649 times in 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian troops carried out 9 air strikes on Orikhiv, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Malynivka and Poltavka. A 63-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia district.

"423 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Ternuvate, Ternivka, Tavriiske, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Malynivka and Poltavka," the statement said.

4 MLRS attacks were made on the territory of Natalivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.

213 artillery strikes were carried out in Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Malynivka and Poltavka.