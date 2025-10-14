Occupiers killed 75-year-old woman with FPV drone, and two more police officers were wounded as result of enemy attack in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

A 75-year-old woman was killed by a Russian FPV drone in Nikopol. The enemy attack took place today.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

The drone hit caused a fire, part of a private house burned down. Rescuers and investigators were working at the scene.

Two police officers were injured as a result of Russian army strikes on the Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district. Infrastructure, a culture centre and a private house were damaged in the area.

