Enemy shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO

Last night and in the morning, the occupiers continued to attack Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian air defence forces responded quickly and destroyed three enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the Pokrovska community came under attack from drones. The shelling damaged a private house, but fortunately there were no civilian casualties.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy used guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Pokrovska community. Two men aged 26 and 32 were injured as a result of the attacks. Damage to critical infrastructure was also reported.

In other communities of the region, the night was relatively calm, with no recorded shelling.

