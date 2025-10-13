ENG
Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: air defence forces shot down four drones, damaging houses and infrastructure. PHOTOS

At night, the defenders of the sky shot down four Russian drones over the region. The enemy attacked Nikopol district and Pokrovsk community - houses were destroyed, gas pipeline and power line were damaged. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

Russians attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones, "Grad" rockets and artillery. The district centre, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities came under attack. Two private houses were damaged.

In Synelnykivskyi district, 2 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged as a result of a UAV attack.

No one was killed or injured.

Night drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: four UAVs shot down, houses damaged
