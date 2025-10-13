Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: air defence forces shot down four drones, damaging houses and infrastructure. PHOTOS
At night, the defenders of the sky shot down four Russian drones over the region. The enemy attacked Nikopol district and Pokrovsk community - houses were destroyed, gas pipeline and power line were damaged. There were no casualties.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.
Russians attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones, "Grad" rockets and artillery. The district centre, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities came under attack. Two private houses were damaged.
In Synelnykivskyi district, 2 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged as a result of a UAV attack.
No one was killed or injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password