Russians attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were killed and three more were injured. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 12 October, Russian invaders attacked the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy shelling killed a man and a woman and wounded three other people.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A 66-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were killed in Synelnykove district as a result of enemy attacks. Our condolences to their families and friends. Another local woman of 56 years old was injured. She is being provided with the necessary assistance, but she is in a serious condition," the official said.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration

In general, the Russian occupiers attacked Vasylkiv and Mezheva communities. They used an fpv drone and multiple rocket launchers. A garage and an outbuilding caught fire. Two houses were damaged.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration

In the Nikopol district, the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities came under hostile fire. The enemy was directing fpv drones and heavy artillery there.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration

Two people were injured in the shelling - a 66-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. The injured man was hospitalised.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration

In the settlements, 11 private houses, outbuildings and a petrol station were damaged. A power line was also damaged.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration

