More than 10 explosions were heard in Chuhuiv during night attack by Russian Federation
On the night of 7 November, Russian occupiers carried out a massive attack on the Chuhuiv community in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne Kharkiv", more than a dozen explosions were heard in the region.
A series of night strikes
The first explosions in Chuhuiv were recorded at around 00:12 a.m. Local public groups reported several powerful detonations in different districts of the community.
Later, "Suspilne" clarified that Russian troops continued to strike, with more than ten explosions occurring after midnight.
Journalists later wrote that a civilian enterprise and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the attack.
This was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva. According to her, the Russians directed more than 10 drones, and fires broke out at the sites of the strikes.
What happened earlier
- On the evening of 6 November, Russian troops launched another attack on Ukraine using strike drones.
- The occupiers struck Pavlohrad, Nikopol, Synelnykivskyi, and Dnipro, leaving six people wounded.
- A Russian drone attacked Kramatorsk for the second time in a day, damaging three residential buildings.
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