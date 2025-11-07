More than 10 explosions were heard in Chuhuiv during night attack by Russian Federation

On the night of 7 November, Russian occupiers carried out a massive attack on the Chuhuiv community in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne Kharkiv", more than a dozen explosions were heard in the region.

A series of night strikes

The first explosions in Chuhuiv were recorded at around 00:12 a.m. Local public groups reported several powerful detonations in different districts of the community.

Later, "Suspilne" clarified that Russian troops continued to strike, with more than ten explosions occurring after midnight.

Journalists later wrote that a civilian enterprise and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva. According to her, the Russians directed more than 10 drones, and fires broke out at the sites of the strikes.

Read more: Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: five people were affected, including 10-year-old girl

What happened earlier

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: five settlements under enemy attack, 12-year-old girl among victims in Chuhuiiv. PHOTO