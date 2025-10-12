Day in Kharkiv region: five settlements under enemy attack, 12-year-old girl among victims in Chuhuiiv. PHOTO

Over the past day, 11 October 2025, 5 settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered enemy attacks.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 5 people were injured in the shelling.

In Chuhuiiv, women aged 59 and 78, men aged 54 and 69, and a 12-year-old girl were injured.

According to the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️7 Geranium-2 UAVs;

▪️2 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

▪️у In the Kupiansk district, an educational institution was damaged (Shevchenkove village);

▪️у In the Izium district, an excavator was damaged (Pisky-Radkivski village);

▪️у In the Chuhuiiv district, a private house (Buhaivka village), an educational institution, an administrative building, an apartment building, and cars were damaged (Chuguiv city).

