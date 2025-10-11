Man detonates grenade during conflict in Lozova: one killed, 17-year-old wounded

In Lozova, Kharkiv region, two people were injured by a grenade explosion, and one of the injured died in the hospital.

This was reported to journalists by Valeriia Chirina, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

On the evening of October 10, a conflict broke out between three men in the city of Lozova. During the argument, a 48-year-old man took out what was probably an RGO grenade, activated it by removing the safety pin, and threw it at his opponents. The explosion injured a 39-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. The 39-year-old victim died in the hospital," Chirina said.

According to her information, law enforcement officers detained the man who detonated the grenade.

"The issue of notifying him of the suspicion and choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided," said the spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office.

