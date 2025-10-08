Explosions heard in Cherkasy at night: 15 enemy drones destroyed in region (updated)

On the night of Wednesday, 8 October 2025, explosions were heard in Cherkasy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

As noted, loud explosions were heard around 2 a.m. The city was under attack by enemy strike drones.

No further information is available at this time regarding the Russian Federation's night-time attack on Cherkasy.

Updated information

As later reported by the RMA, air defence forces and equipment were deployed against enemy targets.

Fifteen Russian UAVs were destroyed within the region.

"There were no casualties. According to preliminary data, there was no damage from falling debris. The investigation is ongoing," the statement said.