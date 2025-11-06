Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: five people were affected, including 10-year-old girl

On the night of 6 November, Russian drones attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A strike was recorded on a warehouse building where grain crops were stored. This resulted in a fire. A two-storey residential building and a garage were also damaged.

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Affected residents

As a result of the hostile attack, a 33-year-old and a 53-year-old woman, as well as a 10-year-old girl, were affected. They suffered acute stress reactions.

A 43-year-old man suffered blast trauma and was hospitalised.

An 18-year-old boy also sought medical help. Doctors diagnosed him with an acute stress reaction.

See more: Shelling of Kharkiv region: two people killed in Kupiansk, railway infrastructure damaged in Lozivskyi district. PHOTOS

Strikes on Kharkiv region over the past day

Over the past day, 4 November 2025, six settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. Two people were killed and another was injured as a result of the shelling.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a 62-year-old and a 42-year-old woman were killed in the city of Kupiansk. A 67-year-old woman who suffered an acute stress reaction in the village of Dokuchaievske, Rohanska community, sought medical help.