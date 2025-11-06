Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

Russian forces launched another attack on Ukraine on the evening of November 6, using attack drones.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cited by Censor.NET, enemy UAVs were spotted over several regions of the country.

Regions where enemy drones were reported:

4:53 p.m. – group of UAVs over Zaporizhzhia region, heading toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

5:40 p.m. – group of UAVs over northern Kharkiv region, heading south.

6:36 p.m. – UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk region, heading toward Pavlohrad.

Updated information

7:57 p.m. – The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports:

A group of UAVs detected in eastern Kharkiv region, heading west;

Another UAV spotted in northern Kharkiv region, heading southeast.

8:10 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation is active in the northeast direction. There is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons against frontline regions.

Updated information

8:21 p.m. – Reports indicate launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs) toward Sumy region.

8:33 p.m. – A group of UAVs detected over southern Kharkiv region, heading toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

9:00 p.m. – A group of UAVs spotted over Donetsk region, moving toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

9:09 p.m. – Launches of KABs reported toward Donetsk region.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations.

Read more: West must learn 7 key lessons from war in Ukraine to avoid losing next one - WSJ

Earlier, we reported that explosions rocked Dnipro and Pavlohrad during Russia’s November 6 attack.

Russia also destroyed a pasta factory in Kharkiv region with attack drones.

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