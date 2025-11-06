Russian drone attack: explosions reported in Dnipro and Pavlohrad

On the evening of 6 November, Russian forces launched a massive kamikaze drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, explosions were heard in several cities of the region during the attack, including Pavlohrad and Dnipro.

Explosions in Pavlohrad and Dnipro

According to Suspilne and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, explosions were heard in Pavlohrad in the evening amid a massive enemy drone attack.

Parts of the city were left without power after the strikes.

Read more: Massive attack by Russian Federation on Ukraine: air defence shot down 115 UAVs out of 138 and "Kinzhal" missile, - Air Force

Later, explosions were also reported in Dnipro. Haivanenko said the region was under a massive drone attack and warned of possible repeated strikes.

He urged residents to stay in shelters and follow safety precautions.

"The region is under a massive drone attack. The threat remains," he noted.

See more: Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region leaves one killed and four injured. PHOTOS

Aftermath of the strike on Kamianske

On the night of 6 November, Russia attacked Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk region. Drones hit residential buildings, causing destruction and fires.

As a result of the attack:

one person was killed — a man’s body was recovered from under the rubble;

four injured people remain in hospital, including one woman in serious condition;

eight people were injured in total;

several apartment blocks and private houses were damaged;

utility workers, police, volunteers, a mobile administrative service center, and an Invincibility point are operating in the city.

Rescuers continue clearing debris from the destroyed building, as another person may still be trapped under the rubble.

See more: Russians strike Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles (updated)