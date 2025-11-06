Russian strike on Kamianske: four wounded remain in hospital, one woman in serious condition, man’s body recovered from under rubble

Four people remain in hospital after being injured in the Russian attack on Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

The victims and their condition

As noted, the 30-year-old victim is, unfortunately, in "serious" condition. The rest of the victims are in moderate condition.

Rescuers are continuing to clear debris from the destroyed high-rise building. It is likely that another man may still be there.

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Damage caused by the attack

Along with the high-rise building, several other buildings were damaged. Utility services are cleaning up the site.The police, charity workers, a mobile ASC, and a resilience centre are working there. Experts are recording the damage.

They are also accepting reports of damaged property, processing documents, and distributing building materials and hot meals.

Six people needed to be relocated. They were placed in a dormitory.

See more: Enemy attacked railway infrastructure in three regions at night: trains are changing routes and running with delays - Ukrzaliznytsia. PHOTO

Updated

Later, Haivanenko reported that a man's body had been recovered from under the rubble of a building in Kamianske.

"Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. The Russian attack claimed the life of one person. Eight more were injured," he wrote.

It is noted that emergency rescue operations had been completed.

What preceded

As a reminder, on the night of 6 November, Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by drones. It was reported that eight people had been injured as a result of the attack. Several fires broke out in the city. The roof and floors in one of the entrances of a four-storey building were partially destroyed.















