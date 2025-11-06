Russian army launched massive attack on Kamianske with drones, 8 people injured

On the night of 6 November, Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Eight people were injured as a result of the attack. Several fires broke out in the city. The roof and floors of one of the entrances to a four-storey building were partially destroyed.

Cars were damaged. Infrastructure and a transport company were destroyed.





















Synelnykivskyi district

The enemy attacked the Petropavlivska community with UAVs.

Fires broke out and a municipal enterprise was damaged.

Nikopol district

The enemy fired artillery and drones at the district centre and Pokrovsk community.

A private house, an apartment building, and a power line were damaged.

See more: Enemy shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded and damage. PHOTOS