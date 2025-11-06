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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russian army launched massive attack on Kamianske with drones, 8 people injured

On the night of 6 November, Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Eight people were injured as a result of the attack. Several fires broke out in the city. The roof and floors of one of the entrances to a four-storey building were partially destroyed.

Cars were damaged. Infrastructure and a transport company were destroyed.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Synelnykivskyi district

The enemy attacked the Petropavlivska community with UAVs.

Fires broke out and a municipal enterprise was damaged.

Nikopol district

The enemy fired artillery and drones at the district centre and Pokrovsk community.

A private house, an apartment building, and a power line were damaged.

See more: Enemy shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded and damage. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17286) Dnipropetrovska region (2308) Kryvorizkyy district (270) Nikopolskyy district (611) Synelnykivskyy district (439) Kam’yanske (12)
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