Russian army launched massive attack on Kamianske with drones, 8 people injured
On the night of 6 November, Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.
Eight people were injured as a result of the attack. Several fires broke out in the city. The roof and floors of one of the entrances to a four-storey building were partially destroyed.
Cars were damaged. Infrastructure and a transport company were destroyed.
Synelnykivskyi district
The enemy attacked the Petropavlivska community with UAVs.
Fires broke out and a municipal enterprise was damaged.
Nikopol district
The enemy fired artillery and drones at the district centre and Pokrovsk community.
A private house, an apartment building, and a power line were damaged.
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