Russians strike Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles (updated)
On the night of 3 November, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Attack on Zaporizhzhia
At around 4 a.m., Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.
He later reported explosions:
"Four explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia district. The consequences are being assessed. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties."
Explosions in Dnipro
Around 4 a.m., explosions were also heard in Dnipro. According to information from the Air Force and monitoring Telegram channels, the enemy used ballistic missiles from the south.
Suspilne reported on the explosion in Dnipro.
Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, said that the aggressor had struck Dnipro with missiles. The enterprise was destroyed.
"A fire broke out and was extinguished. A 37-year-old man was injured. He will be treated at home," the report said.
