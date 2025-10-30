Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: dormitory destroyed, person killed, among injured - six children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 30 October, Russian troops launched a combined strike on Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

As a result of the shelling, a dormitory was hit, with several floors destroyed. Several fires broke out in residential buildings. Infrastructure facilities were also damaged. There are casualties.

"Two of them were taken to hospital - a 45-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. Two other women received medical assistance on the spot and refused hospitalisation," Fedorov said.

Update

As of 6:40 a.m., the number of victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia has increased.

"The number of victims has risen to 11," Fedorov said.

Among the wounded are six children — three girls and three boys. The children are between 3 and 6 years old.

Consequences of enemy shelling

According to monitoring channels, Zaporizhzhia was hit by about 12 Iskander-M/K ballistic/cruise missiles launched from Taganrog, Crimea, and Yeysk.

Fedorov later reported that five high-rise buildings and several private houses were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

A dormitory was destroyed and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

"There are already 13 wounded - the residents of Zaporizhzhia who were injured as a result of the enemy attack and are continuing to seek medical assistance.

People are experiencing acute stress reactions, lacerations, concussions, bruises, and fractures," Fedorov reported at 8:20 a.m.

Later, Fedorov reported that rescuers had confirmed that there was another person under the rubble.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims is growing. There are already 15 people injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia," said the head of the RMA.

At 10:19 a.m., Fedorov reported 17 victims.

"Among them is a two-year-old girl. Medical assistance was needed, including for children aged two, three, five, six, eight and 16," said the head of the RMA.

Later it became known that rescuers had recovered a dead person from under the rubble.

The rescue and search operation is ongoing.



















