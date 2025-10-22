Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 15 wounded, including two babies and 13-year-old boy
The number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 22 has increased. Fifteen people are known to have been wounded, including three children.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
It is noted that two infants required medical assistance—a seven-month-old boy was hospitalized, and a six-month-old child will be treated at home after receiving assistance.
In addition, a 13-year-old boy remained under medical supervision.
Most of the victims suffered shrapnel wounds, concussions, and poisoning from combustion products. Fortunately, their lives are not in danger.
What preceded it
On the night of Wednesday, October 22, from 1:30 to 1:47 a.m., Russian troops launched drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Thirteen casualties were reported.
