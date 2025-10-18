Enemy is attacking with drones: explosions were heard in Cherkasy and Poltava, and administrative building caught fire in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

On the night of Saturday, 18 October, explosions were heard in the Cherkasy, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions amid an attack by Russian drones.

This was reported by Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in Cherkasy," it was reported at 12:17 p.m..

An explosion was heard in Poltava - it was reported at 12:28 p.m..

Repeated explosions were heard in Poltava - reported at 12:32 p.m.

The occupiers also attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in an administrative building.

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. The shelling caused a fire in the administrative building. Emergency services are already eliminating the consequences. There is no information on casualties at the moment," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

