Russia shells Zaporizhzhia: what is known so far

Explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region on the evening of October 29.

As reported by Censor.NET, the attack on the region was announced by head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," he wrote.

RMA head clarified that Russian forces attacked the Bilenke community in the Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Local residents are urged to follow safety measures and remain in shelters.

Earlier, we reported on the possible threat of guided aerial bombs being used on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and the region.

