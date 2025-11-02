Soldiers killed in Dnipropetrovsk region as result of combined enemy attack on November 1, - "East" military group

Yesterday, November 1, 2025, the enemy carried out a missile and drone strike on communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the combined enemy strike, there are casualties and injuries among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out a combined strike

"Russian occupiers continue to strike not only the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with various weapons. They continue to systematically attack populated areas deep in the rear and in areas close to the line of combat. Yesterday, November 1, 2025, the enemy carried out a missile and drone strike on communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The communities of Nikopol, Pishchanka, Pokrovske, Marganets, and Chervonohryhorivka were affected. Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy's combined strike, there are casualties and injuries among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances

"At this stage, the relevant law enforcement agencies are working, in particular, checking the circumstances regarding compliance with and implementation of the requirements of the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the timely notification of missile danger, prohibiting (restricting) the deployment of personnel and the holding of meetings and gatherings in open areas, as well as deployment in places not designated for this purpose," added the "East" Military Group.

What preceded it?

Later, it was reported that the number of victims of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region had increased. Two children, boys aged 11 and 14, were killed.