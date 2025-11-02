Russia has used nearly 1,500 strike drones, 1,170 guided aerial bombs, and more than 70 missiles against Ukraine this week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that in the last week alone, Russia has launched nearly 1,500 drone strikes, over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and over 70 missile strikes on Ukraine. The attacks have resulted in casualties and injuries. At the same time, Ukraine has already reached agreements with its partners to strengthen its energy system ahead of winter.

According to Censor.NET, the President announced this on social media.

"Almost every night, Russia strikes our people with various types of weapons. Since yesterday evening, there have been strikes on our communities – they hit the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in these attacks," he wrote.

How many drones, bombs, and missiles attacked Ukraine?

Nearly 1,500 strike drones,

1,170 guided aerial bombs and

The Russians have used more than 70 missiles of various types to strike civilian targets in Ukraine this week alone.

"There were strikes on ordinary residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and numerous terrorist attacks on the energy sector. I thank everyone who is helping after these attacks. Our rescuers, who are always quick to respond on the ground, energy workers, medics, and all emergency services," the president emphasized.

Moscow's target: civilians

"It is clear that Moscow wants to harm our people first and foremost. That is why we are working actively to ensure reliable support for our energy sector this winter. We already have substantive agreements with our partners. The United States, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Spain, and the European Commission are already supporting us with contributions to the Energy Support Fund or the necessary equipment. We thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.