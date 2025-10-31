Zelenskyy on Putin’s possible visit to Pokrovsk: Everyone knows how it will end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to come to Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

The head of state said this during a briefing on October 31, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin says he will go to Pokrovsk. Well, if he comes, everyone will applaud and we all understand how it will end," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk because they have failed on other fronts, including near Kupiansk and Sumy.

Background

It should be recalled that on October 29, Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly been encircled in key frontline cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Following this, the Russian dictator cynically proposed halting hostilities in those areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media could "see for themselves" the supposed truth of his statements.

The Joint Forces Group commented on Putin’s false claims about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On October 30, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed Russia’s loud statements about the supposed "blockade" of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

