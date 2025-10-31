Russians realize they’re losing Kupiansk, shift focus to Pokrovsk – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are focused on occupying Pokrovsk because they are not succeeding in other areas.

The head of state made this statement during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

"A fierce battle is underway for Pokrovsk. They (the occupiers. - Ed.) have been ordered to capture the city, since they failed to take Sumy and failed to take Kupiansk. They understand they’re losing Kupiansk, it’s being cleared out. It’s still difficult, but everything is already clear," he said.

According to the president, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have reached the river in the Kupiansk direction and blocked the occupiers there.

"It’s obvious they’re losing, they’ve already lost. The situation around Dobropillia is clear, Zaporizhzhia is clear, they will fight for it (Pokrovsk -Ed.)," the head of state added.

Background

It should be recalled that on October 29, Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly been encircled in key frontline cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Following this, the Russian dictator cynically proposed halting hostilities in those areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media could "see for themselves" the supposed truth of his statements.

The Joint Forces Group commented on Putin’s false claims about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On October 30, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed Russia’s loud statements about the supposed "blockade" of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

